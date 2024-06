Film director Venugopan passes away

Film director U. Venugopan died at his house at Kadakkarappally, near Cherthala, on Friday. He was 67.

He was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Mr. Venugopan was best known for directing films, including Sharjah to Sharjah, Sarvopari Palakkaran, Kusruthi Kuruppu, Choonda, Swarnam, and The Reporter.

He started his film career by working as assistant director to P. Padmarajan in Njan Gandharvan, Namukku Parkkan Munthiri Thoppukal, and Innale, among other movies. He made his directorial debut with Kusruthi Kuruppu starring Jayaram and Meena in 1998.

His funeral was held on his house premises.

