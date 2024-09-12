Film director Ranjith appears before SIT

Director Ranjith appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual harassment allegations levelled against members of the Malayalam film industry at the Coastal Police AIG, G Poonguzhali’s office in Kochi on Thursday (September 12, 2024) shortly after 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Poonguzhali is one of the investigation officers of SIT probing the cases registered in the Ernakulam district. Mr. Ranjith turned up at the office in a SUV bearing Kozhikode registration at 11.10 a.m. He is being questioned now.

Mr. Ranjith was appearing in public for the first time since the emergence of a sexual harassment allegation levelled by a Bengali actress about a month back. She accused Mr. Ranjith of misbehaving with her at a flat in Kadavanthra while auditioning for a role in one of his films.

Since then, another man from Bengaluru had also lodged a sexual harassment petition against him in Kozhikode in which the Principal Sessions Court, Kozhikode, had granted him anticipatory bail for a month.

On his arrival, Mr. Ranjith sought to avoid the media and only said that he arrived after being summoned by the SIT. Mr. Ranjith had avoided the media since the emergence of accusations against him and was forced to step down as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. He had since then only issued an audio message claiming his innocence and asking the media to respect his privacy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.