Film director Ranjith appears before SIT

Ranjith was appearing in public for the first time since the emergence of a sexual harassment allegation levelled by a Bengali actress about a month back

Updated - September 12, 2024 01:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Director Ranjith. File

Director Ranjith. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Director Ranjith appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual harassment allegations levelled against members of the Malayalam film industry at the Coastal Police AIG, G Poonguzhali’s office in Kochi on Thursday (September 12, 2024) shortly after 11 a.m.

Ms. Poonguzhali is one of the investigation officers of SIT probing the cases registered in the Ernakulam district. Mr. Ranjith turned up at the office in a SUV bearing Kozhikode registration at 11.10 a.m. He is being questioned now.

Mr. Ranjith was appearing in public for the first time since the emergence of a sexual harassment allegation levelled by a Bengali actress about a month back. She accused Mr. Ranjith of misbehaving with her at a flat in Kadavanthra while auditioning for a role in one of his films.

Nivin Pauly petitions police chief and SIT demanding probe into ‘fake complaint’

Since then, another man from Bengaluru had also lodged a sexual harassment petition against him in Kozhikode in which the Principal Sessions Court, Kozhikode, had granted him anticipatory bail for a month.

On his arrival, Mr. Ranjith sought to avoid the media and only said that he arrived after being summoned by the SIT. Mr. Ranjith had avoided the media since the emergence of accusations against him and was forced to step down as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. He had since then only issued an audio message claiming his innocence and asking the media to respect his privacy.

Published - September 12, 2024 01:17 pm IST

