Film director booked on charge of rape

The Nedumbassery police have registered a case against director Omar Lulu on charge of sexual abuse based on a complaint by a woman actor.

The rural police sources said the case had been registered for rape on false promise of marriage during the first half of last year. However, whether the case involved casting couch would also be probed.

The police have recorded the complainant’s statement and launched an investigation. Officials said the statement of the accused would be recorded soon. Meanwhile, the director has dismissed the complaint as one motivated by economic gains.

