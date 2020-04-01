Film crew stuck in Jordanian desert

Filmmaker Blessy has written to the government and the Kerala Film Chamber to take steps to ensure the return of a 58-member Aadujeevitham film crew, including actor Prithviraj, who are currently stranded in Jordan. Responding to the appeal, Culture Minister A.K. Balan has promised to take all necessary actions.

The crew had been shooting the second schedule of the film at the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan for the past weeks. According to a Facebook post by Prithviraj, the Jordanian authorities, who had earlier given a go-ahead for the shoot, revoked the same on March 27 as the prevailing restrictions in Jordan had to be further strengthened.

“We have now been told that an immediate permission for shoot to resume is unlikely due to the situation and hence our next best option would be to return to India at the first available opportunity. As we had originally planned to stay and shoot in Wadi Rum till the 2nd week of April, our accommodation, food and supplies are taken care of for the immediate future,” wrote Prithviraj.

He further wrote: “We completely understand that given the circumstances around the world, our team of 58 might not be the biggest concern of authorities back home now, and rightfully so. But we also felt that it was our duty to let all concerned know about the situation and keep them updated. There are thousands of Indians around the world waiting to get back home and we hope when the appropriate time and opportunity arrives, we are also able to come back to India.”

CM intervenes

Mr.Balan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had got in touch with Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan as soon as he came to know about the issue.