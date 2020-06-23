Film Chamber flays move to start shoot of new movies

The Kerala Film Chamber has termed the decision by some filmmakers to start shoot of new movies, ignoring the appeal by the Kerala Film Producers Association, as ‘unfortunate’ and ‘against the interests of the Malayalam film industry’.

The chamber has reiterated its support to the producers’ association, which had stated that the shoot of new movies could wait till there was clarity on the release of nearly 66 movies that got delayed owing to the pandemic. Filmmakers Aashiq Abu and Lijo Jose Pellissery were among the directors who had announced their new ventures after the association opposed the shooting of new movies. They had also echoed the view that nobody could stop them from releasing their films.

Preference

K. Vijayakumar, president of the Kerala Film Chamber, said in a communication on Tuesday that the first preference for theatre release would be given to a movie registered with the chamber after submitting the project to the producers’ association. It could only be presumed that the unregistered movies did not require the existing commercial and industrial preference and support. Over-the-top (OTT) would continue as an added marketing opportunity for the movies, he said.

Mr. Vijayakumar said that the chamber had sought a relief package from the government to overcome the crisis induced by the COVID-19 outbreak. Our aim was to protect the interests of all those who had suffered in view of the ongoing crisis, he said.