Film Chamber flays move to start shoot of new movies

The Kerala Film Chamber has termed the decision by some filmmakers to start shoot of new movies, ignoring the appeal by the Kerala Film Producers Association, as ‘unfortunate’ and ‘against the interests of the Malayalam film industry’.
The chamber has reiterated its support to the producers’ association, which had stated that the shoot of new movies could wait till there was clarity on the release of nearly 66 movies that got delayed owing to the pandemic. Filmmakers Aashiq Abu and Lijo Jose Pellissery were among the directors who had announced their new ventures after the association opposed the shooting of new movies. They had also echoed the view that nobody could stop them from releasing their films.
Preference
K. Vijayakumar, president of the Kerala Film Chamber, said in a communication on Tuesday that the first preference for theatre release would be given to a movie registered with the chamber after submitting the project to the producers’ association. It could only be presumed that the unregistered movies did not require the existing commercial and industrial preference and support. Over-the-top (OTT) would continue as an added marketing opportunity for the movies, he said.
Mr. Vijayakumar said that the chamber had sought a relief package from the government to overcome the crisis induced by the COVID-19 outbreak. Our aim was to protect the interests of all those who had suffered in view of the ongoing crisis, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath