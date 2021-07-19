Film bodies prepare SOP for shooting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 July 2021

Number of persons on locations restricted to 50, RT-PCR test must

Film bodies in the State have come out with a 30-point Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed for the resumption of shooting.

The SOP was prepared jointly by the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, the Kerala Film Producers’ Association, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), the Film Distributors' Association and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Only a maximum of 50 people should be allowed on the shooting location. The government has allowed only indoor shooting as of now. The name, registered mobile number, a copy of vaccination certificate, RT-PCR certificate of a test conducted 48 hours before the shooting of the persons on location and location details should be mailed to the producers’ association and FEFKA, which will be maintaining a COVID-19 protocol register.

Within the location

No person connected with the shooting process should go out of the location or the place where they are staying. The body temperature of each member on the set has to be checked in the morning and maintained in a log book.

Those who are leaving the set should submit RT-PCR test results if they are returning after 24 hours. Visitors to the sets should be discouraged, and if allowed, should be asked to submit their RT-PCR test results to the production controller.

Production assistants, those who part of the makeup and costume departments should use gloves during the shoot. Masks and hand sanitisers should be used. Only paper plates and tumblers should be used.

Physical distancing

Sufficient number of rooms and vehicles to ensure physical distancing should be arranged. Only the required number of persons, including the lighting unit and other technical staff, should be present in the shooting space at any specific time.

Set properties and costume should be handled only by the art and costume departments, who have to ensure that these are sanitised.

Copies of the details of the scene to be shot should be provided to all the artistes as well as those from the other departments. Representatives of the film bodies will inspect the sets to ensure that the SOP is being followed.