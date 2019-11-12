Film bandh tomorrow

A film bandh will be observed across the State on November 14 in protest against the government move to impose entertainment tax in addition to GST on cinema tickets.

All film-related works will be hit following the strike. “The proposed entertainment tax in addition to the tax rates under GST will affect the prospects of the Malayalam film industry,” said M. Renjith, president of the Kerala Film Producers’ Association, here on Tuesday.

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce had pointed out that the additional tax along with flood cess and GST would plunge the industry into a crisis.