Film bandh tomorrow

A film bandh will be observed across the State on November 14 in protest against the government move to impose entertainment tax in addition to GST on cinema tickets.
All film-related works will be hit following the strike. “The proposed entertainment tax in addition to the tax rates under GST will affect the prospects of the Malayalam film industry,” said M. Renjith, president of the Kerala Film Producers’ Association, here on Tuesday.
The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce had pointed out that the additional tax along with flood cess and GST would plunge the industry into a crisis.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor