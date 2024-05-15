ADVERTISEMENT

Film appreciation camp kick-starts in Kollam today

Published - May 15, 2024 08:00 pm IST -  KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A four-day film appreciation camp organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy to inculcate better understanding of films in children begins on Thursday.

The camp will be held at Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex. Sixty children selected from different parts of the State are participating in the camp, which will have classes on filmmaking, screenings of classic films and cultural programmes. District Collector N. Devidas will inaugurate the camp and G.L. Arun Gopi, general secretary of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, will preside over the function. Film actor Geethi Sangeeta is the camp director. 

Directors Siddhartha Siva and Vidhu Vincent, cinematographer Manesh Madhavan, actors Rajesh Sharma and Joby A.S., film critic and actor K.B. Venu, critic and lyricist  Jinesh Kumar Eram, and poet and lyricist Girish Puliyur will lead various sessions. Where Is the Friend’s House?, directed by Abbas Kiarostami, German film The Teacher’s Lounge and Italian neo-realist classic Bicycle Thieves will be screened. Screening of short films and discussion and interaction with filmmakers will also be part of the camp.

Premkumar, actor and vice-chairman of the academy, will distribute certificates at the closing ceremony on May 19. Cash awards of Rs 2,000 will also be presented to the best camp member and the student who prepares the best camp review at the event. 

