Fill vacancies in Central govt. departments: AITUC

December 19, 2022 - ALAPPUZHA

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has demanded to fill all vacant posts in Central government departments. A resolution passed at its ongoing 42nd national conference here on Monday noted that 10 lakh civilian posts and another five lakh posts in Central Public Sector Undertakings remained vacant. “Unemployment is on the rise in the country. The unplanned lockdown imposed by the BJP government to curb the spread of COVID-19 has proliferated unemployment. The government has not implemented any policies to provide jobs to youths in the country. It is indulging in the privatisation of public sector institutions and outsourcing jobs. The people of backward communities will be the hardest hit due to the government’s actions,” the resolution warned. It urged the Centre to frame a national employment policy and withdraw the Angnipath and Agniveer schemes. The conference will conclude on Tuesday.