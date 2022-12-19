  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Fill vacancies in Central govt. departments: AITUC

December 19, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

ALAPPUZHA

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has demanded to fill all vacant posts in Central government departments. A resolution passed at its ongoing 42nd national conference here on Monday noted that 10 lakh civilian posts and another five lakh posts in Central Public Sector Undertakings remained vacant. “Unemployment is on the rise in the country. The unplanned lockdown imposed by the BJP government to curb the spread of COVID-19 has proliferated unemployment. The government has not implemented any policies to provide jobs to youths in the country. It is indulging in the privatisation of public sector institutions and outsourcing jobs. The people of backward communities will be the hardest hit due to the government’s actions,” the resolution warned. It urged the Centre to frame a national employment policy and withdraw the Angnipath and Agniveer schemes. The conference will conclude on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.