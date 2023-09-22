Fill sanctioned posts of teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas: Rahul Gandhi

September 22, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - KALPETTA

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, has urged the Central government to expedite steps to fill vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country.

In a letter to Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Mr. Gandhi said that in response to a Parliamentary question regarding vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalaya, it was stated that 13,562 teaching posts and 1,772 non-teaching posts were vacant as of March 31, 2023.

Vacancies have been increasing since 2018-19. It was also stated that teachers were hired on a contractual basis temporarily to ensure continuity of teaching, Mr. Gandhi said. The dearth of staff, especially teaching staff, had adversely affected the functioning of the schools in remote and backward districts such as Wayanad, he added.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya in Wayanad has a sanctioned strength of 23 teaching posts, but 12 posts are vacant. The PTA executive committee of the school had informed him that due to the remote location of the district, hiring teachers on a contractual basis was extremely challenging, said Mr. Gandhi. It had adversely affected students and burdened teaching and non-teaching staff, he added.

