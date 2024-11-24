 />

Fill check dam at Chokramudi hills, Idukki Collector directs panchayat

The check dam is a threat to the residents of the panchayat, according to an SIT report

Published - November 24, 2024 08:33 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A check dam on the Chokramudi hills in the Bison Valley panchayat in Idukki.

District Collector V. Vigneshwari has directed the Bison Valley panchayat secretary to fill up a check dam at the Chokramudi hills that is endangering the residents of the panchayat.

According to officials, the Chokramudi Protection Council had recently submitted a complaint to the Collector demanding immediate steps to fill the check dam. The Collector has asked to fill the check dam within 30 days under the District Disaster Management Authority Act (DDMA).

Bison Valley panchayat secretary Suni N. said the panchayat has already begun the steps tofill the check dam. “A team, led by a minor irrigation assistant engineer, visited the hills on Saturday and inspected the check dam. The panchayat will take further steps on this within 30 days,” said the official.

Recently, a special investigation team (SIT), led by Inspector General K. Sethuraman of the North Zone, had submitted a detailed 12-page report regarding the issues at the Chokramudi hills. The report has emphasised on the threat of the check dam on the hills. “A check dam constructed on the hills is 20 meters long, 10 meters wide, and four meters deep. If any landslip occurs on the hill, the check dam will be destroyed and will flow to Bison Valley panchayat, situated on the valley of the hills, resulting in the damage of human life and property,” stated the report.

The Mining and Geology department reported that soil piping was found on the site of the check dam, which indicates that construction activities here canlead to landslips.

