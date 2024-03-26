File sedition case against CM: BJP

March 26, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - PALAKKAD/MALAPPURAM

The BJP has demanded that charges of sedition be slapped on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the speech he made against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) during a CPI(M) rally in Malappuram on Monday.

BJP leader P.K. Krishnadas said here on Tuesday that that Mr. Vijayan had tried to create communal divide in society and attempted to instil insecurity among the Muslim community.

Mr. Vijayan had said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was focussing on Muslims with the objective of turning them into second class citizens. He also had said that the Sangh Parivar viewed Muslims as a community that should be driven away from the country.

Mr. Krishnadas said that the arguments raised by Mr. Vijayan in his speech were that of Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

Police complaint

Meanwhile, BJP State executive member K.K. Surendran approached the Malappuram District Police Chief on Tuesday demanding that the Chief Minister be booked under IPC Section 153 A for promoting enmity between religious groups, and Section 505 for inciting religious hatred and riots.

Mr. Surendran furnished the full video of the Chief Minister’s programme to support his charges against the CPI(M) leader. The District Police Chief forwarded the complaint to the local police station here for action.

On Monday, Mr. Surendran had complained to the Election Commission demanding that the Chief Minister be proscribed from campaigning during the elections.