Filariasis and kala-azar wiped out: officials at Navakeralam review meeting

September 03, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOLLAM

Fourteen facilities in Kollam have been upgraded to National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) under Aardram Mission while filariasis and kala-azar (black fever) have been wiped out from the district, says officials at a review meeting of various missions coming under the Navakeralam Action Plan.

Through Punalur Bhavana scheme under LIFE Mission, 44 families were given flats while 63 more beneficiaries will be provided housing through another project at Anchal that is nearing completion. It was also observed at the meeting that the construction of school buildings on par with international standards under Vidya Kiranam project was completed faster than expected.

The plan for the first phase of the water budget has been completed. The project aims to rejuvenate waterbodies, repair and construct reservoirs. Water quality testing labs have been started in the district and the project ensures the quality of groundwater by setting up water testing facilities in the chemistry labs of higher secondary schools in the district. For the first time in the state, Kareepra panchayat will launch a project to ensure water availability by pumping water from quarries using solar pumps.

According to officials, 95% of the people were given employment in the district under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Kollam also continues to be in the top position when it comes to Aadhaar-linked wage disbursal. The meeting chaired by district panchayat president P.K. Gopan discussed the progress of the projects and planned future programmes for the next six months. Block Panchayat President Association district president K. Harshakumar and the coordinators of various projects attended the meeting.