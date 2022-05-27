Fight for freedom has to continue: former MP

Former Minister P.K. Sreemathi, Subhashini Ali, Kanimozhi, MP, Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani and Brinda Karat at the National Women Legislators’ Conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The story of India's freedom struggle has not ended, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former MP Subhashini Ali has said, asserting that the fight needs to be taken forward at a time when many of our rights and freedoms are under attack.

Speaking on Thursday on the 'Role of Women in India's Freedom Struggle' at the National Women Legislators' Conference organised by the Kerala Assembly, Ms. Ali said the women who had fought for India's freedom had also fought battles against various forms of social evils, including caste, gender oppression and slavery.

“The fight that our mothers and sisters fought so bravely, with so much sacrifice, has not ended. It needs to be taken forward. Seeing the situation in our country, we seem to be going backwards instead of forwards, where so many of our rights and freedoms are being taken away and where there is so much attack on the right of expression and gender freedom,’‘ she said.

As India celebrated the 75th anniversary of Independence, the country continued to be ridden with poverty, inequality, hunger, and caste, gender and communal oppression, Ms. Ali said, adding that Kerala remained an exception to this.

Women’s emancipation

Nandita Das, member of the Assam State Legislative Assembly, remembered the Assamese women who fought alongside men for the nation’s freedom, but remained forgotten today. The freedom struggle provided the women with opportunities for their own emancipation, she said.

Pratima Kumari, member, Bihar State Assembly, called for adequate representation for women in the State Assemblies and both the Houses of Parliament.

Equal participation

Anmol Gagan Maan, MLA from Punjab, said the country would turn a true world power when women had equal participation in politics, society and the work force. She also urged women not to shy away from taking leadership roles.

Kerala Women's Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi moderated the session. C.K. Asha, MLA, spoke.