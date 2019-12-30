Fight caste discrimination, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu says in Kerala

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called for a concerted effort on the part of everyone, including people of all faiths and leaders of all religious groups and sects, to end discrimination on the basis of caste.

While untouchability was banned by the Constitution it still prevailed in many parts of the country, which was a matter of great conern, Mr. Naidu said inaugurating the 87th Sivagiri Pilgrimage at the Sivagiri Madhom, Varkala.

“It is the need of the hour,” he said, adding that efforts in this direction should take inspiration from the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru who strived for equality and universal brotherhood.

The Vice-President urged everyone to propagate the Indian culture. No matter what religious faiths people belonged to, they should all work to propagate the “Bharateeya tradition,” he said.

“Religion is a way of worship. Culture is a way of life,” he said.

Mr. Naidu also urged the people of Kerala not to ignore their mother tongue. Malayalam should be used at home and to converse with each other. “Use another language only if the other person does not understand Malayalam,” he said.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan presided. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust president Swami Vishudhananda spoke.