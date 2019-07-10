Fight against corruption will continue: Swamy

Raju Narayana Swamy, who was ousted from the post of chairman of Coconut Development Board, on Wednesday alleged that efforts were on to defame him for standing against corrupt officials and not heeding to the requests by the political leadership who supported them.

Referring to the recent allegations of irregularities raised against him by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Mr. Swamy said that an official against whom he had taken action for corrupt practices was reinstated by the Centre. “While such corrupt persons have been reinstated with full salary, an official who stood against corruption was ousted,” he said.

Mr. Swamy alleged that he had received a letter from Union Minister V. Sadananda Gowda seeking reinstatement of two board officials against whom he had taken action for corruption and irregularities at the board’s offices in Bangalore.

“Despite the witch hunt, my fight against corruption will continue. Even though they are now trying to raise false allegations against me, there is not a single inquiry report against me till I was removed from the chairman post on March 7. There is no mention of any such allegations in my removal order. I had mentioned all these facts before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT),” he said.

Mr. Swamy said he had full faith in the country’s judiciary. He blamed Tom Jose, Chief Secretary, for recommending compulsory retirement for him.