Fight against attempts to destroy secularism and diversity, says Minister

August 16, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - KALPETTA

A colourful function with a patriotic aura marked the 77th Independence Day celebrations at SKMJ Higher Secondary School ground here on Tuesday.

Delivering the Independence Day message after unfurling the tricolour and receiving the guard of honour, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said warriors such as Pazhassi Raja and his commanders-in-chief Thalakkal Chandu and Edachana Kumkan in Wayanad had played a significant role in the fight against the British rule.

The Minister said their guerrilla war tactics and fighting inside the forest still inspired the public. He added that it was the duty of every citizen to protect the nation’s unity and fight against all attempts to destroy secularism and diversity.

Mr. Saseendran inspected the guard of honour presented by personnel attached to the Armed Reserve Camp. Excise and Forest personnel, National Cadet Corps, Scouts and Guides, civil boys and girls, and various school bands participated in the march-past.

District Collector Renu Raj, District Police Chief Padam Singh, and MLAs T. Siddique, O.R. Kelu, and I.C. Balakrishnan were present.

A mega Thiruvathira dance organised by various colleges was also part of the celebrations. As many as 300 students took part in the programme.