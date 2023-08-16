HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fight against attempts to destroy secularism and diversity, says Minister

August 16, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran inspecting the guard of honour during the Independence Day celebrations at SKMJ Higher Secondary School at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Tuesday.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran inspecting the guard of honour during the Independence Day celebrations at SKMJ Higher Secondary School at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A colourful function with a patriotic aura marked the 77th Independence Day celebrations at SKMJ Higher Secondary School ground here on Tuesday.

Delivering the Independence Day message after unfurling the tricolour and receiving the guard of honour, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said warriors such as Pazhassi Raja and his commanders-in-chief Thalakkal Chandu and Edachana Kumkan in Wayanad had played a significant role in the fight against the British rule.

The Minister said their guerrilla war tactics and fighting inside the forest still inspired the public. He added that it was the duty of every citizen to protect the nation’s unity and fight against all attempts to destroy secularism and diversity.

Mr. Saseendran inspected the guard of honour presented by personnel attached to the Armed Reserve Camp. Excise and Forest personnel, National Cadet Corps, Scouts and Guides, civil boys and girls, and various school bands participated in the march-past.

District Collector Renu Raj, District Police Chief Padam Singh, and MLAs T. Siddique, O.R. Kelu, and I.C. Balakrishnan were present.

A mega Thiruvathira dance organised by various colleges was also part of the celebrations. As many as 300 students took part in the programme.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.