Fifty Kerala start-ups in Dubai GITEX expo

October 16, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 50 start-ups supported by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) are taking part in the five-day GITEX Global 2023, which commenced in Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday.

The companies will explore business and investment opportunities with start-ups from across the world besides showcasing their products, technology skills and sustainable ideas.

The Kerala start-ups are attending the start-up-focused event ‘Expand North Star’, being held from at Dubai Harbour, one of the two major venues of the tech show.

According to KSUM, this edition of GITEX Global features the largest contingent of start-ups from sectors including IT, Robotics, AR/VR (Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality), IoT (Internet of Things), software, and Electric Vehicle domains.

The Kerala start-ups are also participating in the ‘Expand North Star’, hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika expressed confidence that the event would open immense opportunities for start-ups from the State.

“Apart from bagging business and investment opportunities, the seventh delegation led by KSUM at GITEX Global will find ways to scale up their business. Besides displaying their products and solutions, these ventures will also explore greater expansion and investor connect to the Middle East”. The delegation led by KSUM in previous editions of the event had helped hundreds of start-ups showcase their products, thus finding business and investment opportunities, he noted.

K.P. Hussain, chairman and managing director of Fathima Healthcare Group, UAE, inaugurated the pavilion of KSUM at the GITEX Global. Lauding the efforts of KSUM, Dr Hussain said the Middle East offered immense opportunities for the growth of start-ups with credible products.

Meanwhile, eight Kerala start-ups have made it to the semi finals of the Supernova Challenge, which is the biggest pitch competition in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. The challenge being featured alongside the ‘Expand North Star’ is a much-anticipated pitch competition for entrepreneurs willing to display ground-breaking innovations and highlight their value in front of the world.

The start-ups that made it to the semi finals from thousands of entries include Genrobotics, Brainwired, HyperQuotient, Acutro Technologies Pvt Ltd, EyeRov, Noval Sustainability Solutions Private Limited, Tuttifrutti, and Estro Tech Robotics.

More than 1,800 global start-up exhibitors, 900-plus investors, and 100-plus countries are attending the Expand North Star event.