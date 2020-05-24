Fifth person who died of COVID-19 in Kerala is Wayanad native

Kozhikode

24 May 2020 19:19 IST

The 53-year-old woman, a cancer patient, had been undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode

The fifth person who died of COVID-19 in Kerala is a native of Kalpetta in Wayanad, who had been undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Exactly a month ago, a four-month-old girl from Malappuram had died of the infection at the hospital.

According to a medical bulletin from the hospital, the 53-year-old had returned from Dubai on May 20 and was directly shifted from the Cochin International Airport by an ambulance to a private hospital in Kozhikode. She was a cancer patient earlier and had breathing difficulties. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was shifted to the medical college hospital on May 21. At the time of admission, she had respiratory problems and was disoriented, said the bulletin.

Advertising

Advertising

Despite giving supportive medical care, her condition worsened in the next two days. She passed away at around 2.30 p.m. on Sunday, the bulletin added.

Positive case in Kozhikode

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in Kozhikode rose to 21, with a 39-year-old native of Thooneri testing positive on Sunday. He had arrived by a Dubai-Kannur flight on May 12 and had been under observation at a Covid care centre at Vadakara. His body fluid samples were sent for lab tests on May 22. He has been shifted to the first-line treatment centre at the Lakshadweep Guest House.

Right now, 11 persons from Kozhikode district are undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital, and five each are at the first-line treatment centre and at hospitals in Kannur district.

Apart from this, three persons from Malappuram district, two from Kasaragod district and one from Kannur district too are at the medical college hospital. At the same time, those under surveillance rose by 1,510 to 7,268. Of them 1,062 are expatriates.