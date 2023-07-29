Fifth KTU BTech batch records 55.6% pass

July 29, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The fifth BTech batch (2019-23) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has recorded a pass percentage of 55.6, marking an increase of over 5 percentage points from its previous batch.

A total of 15,601 out of 28,059 engineering students who appeared for the final examination at 141 colleges passed the exam. In all, 7,435 students passed with first class with distinction and 8,121 students passed with first class. As many as 30,178 students had been initially admitted in 25 engineering branches in the batch.

The pass percentages were 36.5, 46.5, 51.86 and 50.47 from 2019 to 2022 respectively.

According to Vice Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath, the valuation of the eighth-semester regular examinations and the supplementary examinations for the sixth and seventh semesters were completed in record time.

While the provisional certificates and grade cards are available in the digital format on the university’s student portal, the degree certificates will be provided in DigiLocker in the digital format. Applications for degree certificates will be accepted from August 1.

Aishwarya R. (CGPA 9.98), civil engineering student of TKM College of Engineering, Kollam; Erin Mariam Shaji (CGPA 9.96), civil engineering student of Sree Buddha College of Engineering, Pattoor, Alappuzha; and Rohan Mathew Philip (CGPA 9.9, computer science engineering student of Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science, Ernakulam, bagged the top three positions across streams in the batch.

The highest pass percentage among streams was recorded in Industrial Engineering (84.84), followed by Food Technology (81.53) and Production Engineering (75.75). Among the core engineering branches, the highest pass percentage was recorded in Computer Science and Engineering (64.27).

College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, secured the highest pass percentage of 87.06. Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Kottayam, and Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science followed with 83.64 and 83.08 respectively.

BTech Honours and BTech Minor degrees were awarded to 466 and 984 students respectively this year. Among these, 123 students achieved the rare feat of earning both Honours and Minors.

The university also announced the results of the third BArch, second BHMCT and first BDes batches that recorded pass percentages of 53.45, 82.54 and 52.63 respectively.