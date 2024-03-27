Fifteen e-buses to operate on Kochi metro’s feeder routes from June

March 27, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - KOCHI

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has finally decided to introduce a dedicated fleet of 15 e-buses to operate services on the metro’s feeder routes in June, seven years after its commissioning in 2017.

This is expected to in usher in first- and last-mile connectivity, helping improve patronage in the 28-km-long metro that is struggling to attain the target of one lakh passengers a day.

“The metro agency has placed an order to procure a total of 15 thirty-two seat air-conditioned e-buses to ferry commuters from metro stations to prominent commuter hubs in the Greater Kochi area. This is in keeping with demand from commuters and is expected to plug gaps in first- and last-mile connectivity,” metro sources said.

These made-to-order e-buses would in turn lessen commuters’ reliance on private vehicles to reach the 25 stations in the metro’s phase-one corridor. With the KSRTC not willing to spare 30 buses that KMRL had sought to operate on feeder routes, the metro agency had invited expression of interest (EoI) from firms to operate e-buses similar to the half-a-dozen such buses that used to operate under the banner of Kleen Smart Bus Limited (KSBL) — a public-limited company jointly promoted by bus operators from Kochi and resident and non-resident Keralites. This was in the wake of the metro’s daily loss mounting to over ₹1 crore, and the daily passenger patronage falling short of the one lakh target.

KSRTC buses

Sources in the KSRTC said that contrary to earlier proposals, the agency had no plans to introduce e-buses like the ones operating in Thiruvananthapuram, in Kochi. “As for diesel-run feeder buses from metro stations, we had to withdraw many such services due to inadequate demand during off-peak hours. Only five of them are operating now. Considering the demand for such buses from metro stations to Menaka, Thopumpady, Infopark, and Angamaly, we could deploy a few of our buses on these passenger-dense feeder routes,” they added.

CSML funds

In 2023, the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) director board had expressed willingness to set apart funds to procure a fleet of feeder buses for the metro. The sole condition was that a special purpose vehicle (SPV) had to be floated for the purpose, controlled by the Mayor. “Industries Minster P. Rajeeve had taken it up with the State government since such an SPV was crucial to operating feeder buses that could be purchased using CSML funds, and also roll-on roll-off ferries that operated in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen corridor. A policy decision by the government in this regard is expected post the Lok Sabha polls,” said sources in the Kochi Corporation.

