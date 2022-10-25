FIFA World Cup: Qatar imposes curbs on entry of visitors

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Qatar has restricted the entry of visitors from November 1 to December 23.

Its Ministry of Interior has said that the entry of visitors into the country through its air, land and marine borders would be suspended. But the restrictions would not affect Qatari citizens, residents, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens holding a Qatari ID card, holders of residence visas and work entry permits, and humanitarian cases.

Besides, travellers to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup should obtain Hayya cards to attend the tournament. Incidentally, only world cup event ticket holders can apply for Hayya cards and no standard visas will be issued for Qatar during this time.

Ticket holders can use their Hayya cards to bring in three friends or relatives who are not in possession of tickets. Hayya cards can be used for entry to Qatar until January, 23, 2023. The applications for Hayya cards can be made online or via the ‘Hayya to Qatar 2022’ mobile application, which is available via the iOS App Store and Google Play, travel agents said.

The Qatari authorities have brought in these measures anticipating the large number of visitors to the country. More than a million travellers are expected to visit Qatar during the FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup, the first one ever to be held in the Arab region, is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

The high-end hotel prices in Qatar has prompted many GCC nations like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to come up with special packages allowing fans to fly to Doha to watch matches and stay in their countries. The UAE has announced a multiple-entry tourist visa to Hayya card holders attending FIFA World Cup, permitting them to enter the nation multiple times for a period of 90 days.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE have begun hosting various sporting events in connection with the FIFA World Cup.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced a new multi-entry visa to Saudi Arabia, available to visitors holding the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Hayya card. Visas will allow a 60-day stay in Saudi beginning 10 days before the tournament.