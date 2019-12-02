Field test to detect drug abuse

Excise Department enforcers in Kerala will soon use field-level test kits to detect narcotic drug impairment.

Their decision to conduct on-the-spot sobriety tests on suspected drug users comes against the backdrop of increasingly shrill reports of endemic narcotic abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

Excise Commissioner S. Aananthakrishnan told The Hindu the gear would help officers test the saliva and urine of the suspect for a broad spectrum of widely abused narcotic drugs.

Traffic enforcers can use the devices to recognise drug abuse among drivers who are currently checked only for drunkenness.

Covert work

He said covert work was on to collect actionable intelligence on networks that supplied hashish, marijuana, LSD stamps and methamphetamine family of synthetic drugs to affluent users.

In 2014, the police had arrested an actor on drug abuse charges from his flat in Kochi. However, they could not medically validate their accusation.

The Kerala Film Producers Association had flagged the “drug menace” in the industry following a high-profile dispute with a young actor recently.

Association treasurer B. Rakesh said drug abuse was a workplace issue on shooting locales and said producers could ill-afford truant actors hooked to drugs.

On locations

Film director M. A. Nishad said he was against the idea of plainclothes officers sneaking around studios and spying on film locales purportedly to detect drug abuse among actors or movie crews.

The film industry was a microcosm of modern Kerala society and reflected its ills. “Drug abuse is a disease like alcoholism. Its victims should be treated and not punished,” he said.

Mohan Roy, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and head of the Centre for Opiate De-Addiction, said his clinical experience suggested that heroin addiction and allied overdose deaths had diminished in Kerala.

However, the use of marijuana, pain killers and synthetic opioids were alarmingly on the rise among youth. Students seeking treatment for narcotic addiction were increasing, though they were just a fraction of those afflicted. He said drug abuse among artists appeared to be an emerging trend in Kerala.