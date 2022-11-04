FICCI Kerala Council to honour best performers in various business sectors

The Kerala State Council of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) will honour the best performers in the State’s business sectors through its maiden ‘Made in Kerala’ Awards.

Those exhibiting high standards of excellence in various sectors will receive the awards. FICCI Kerala State Council has called for award nominations in various categories. An eminent jury comprising leading personalities from industry and trade and economists will select the awardees.

Some of the categories include education, health and wellness, IT, tourism, food and agro sector, textiles, footwear and jewellery. There are also awards for best corporate, best MSME and best PSU in the State.

The awards will be presented at a function in Kochi on December 10, according to Savio Mathew, head of the council. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve released the logo of the Made in Kerala Awards 2022 here on Thursday.