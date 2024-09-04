FHSTA Secretariat protest on Thursday

Higher secondary teachers under the umbrella of the Federation of Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (FHSTA) will stage a satyagraha in front of the Secretariat on Thursday, Teachers’ Day.

The protest is to demand that the recommendations of the M.A. Khader committee report on school reforms not be implemented.

School units of the association will observe the day as rights protection day across the State to seek preparation of department-level question papers for higher secondary classes too, time-bound implementation of transfers and promotions of teachers and principals, and sanctioning of dearness allowance and pay revision arrears.