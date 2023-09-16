FGRC discovers viruses that can spell trouble for ornamental fisheries

September 16, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Centre for Peninsular and Marine Fish Genetic Resources (PAGR), which is part of ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR), Kochi, has discovered three different viruses — Infectious spleen and kidney necrosis virus (ISKNV), Cyprinid herpesvirus-2 (CyHV-2) and Carp edema virus (CEV) — that can threaten the ornamental fish industry. Sources in the Centre say that the viruses are not usually found in Kerala but, if measures are not taken to contain them, they can land the buoyant ornamental fish industry in trouble.

According to U.K. Sarkar, Director of PAGR, the institution is engaged in conducting disease surveillance in ornamental fish farms in the State as part of the pan-India programme on the National Surveillance for Aquatic Animal Diseases (NSPAAD), which receives funding under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Mass mortalities

Sources say that the viruses are known to cause severe diseases in various species of ornamental fishes including koi, goldfish, cichlid, leading to mass mortalities. This can result in substantial economic losses for ornamental fish farmers and traders in the State. Moreover, the international trade in ornamental fish is highly vulnerable to the diseases as they can affect the reputation and sustainability of the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PAGR centre is working closely with local fish farmers, traders and regulatory authorities to develop strategies for disease prevention and management, ensuring the continued growth and prosperity of the ornamental fish industry in Kerala.

Conserving catfish

Meanwhile, the NBFGR has ranched two species of endangered catfish in the Chalakudy river as part of the measures being taken to conserve native resources. The NBFGR has the mandate for cataloguing aquatic genetic resources of India for conservation and supporting the livelihood of rural and coastal communities.

The conservation measures for the indigenous species is being undertaken also to celebrate 25 years of the PAGR, Kochi. The PAGR centre bred two species, Horabagrus nigricollaris and Horabagrus brachysoma, in captivity and the seeds have been ranched in the Chalakudy river where the adult fishes were originally collected.

Among the two fishes ranched, Horabagrus nigricollaris is listed as endangered and Horabagrus brachysoma is classified as vulnerable by the IUCN. V. S. Basheer and Charan Ravi, NBFGR scientists, were responsible for breeding these fish in captivity. They also coordinated the ranching event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.