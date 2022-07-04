FFSI’s John Abraham awards announced

Best Malayalam films of past three years

The Kerala chapter of the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI) announced the John Abraham Award for the Best Malayalam Film of the past three years on Monday. Kenjira, directed by Manoj Kana, was chosen as the Best Film of 2019, while 1956, Central Travancore, directed by Don Palathara won the award for the year 2020 and Avanovilona, directed by Sherry Govindan and T. Deepesh, won the award for 2021.

The films were chosen by a jury headed by filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli and with documentary-maker Shiny Jacob Benjamin and film critic C.S.Venkiteswaran as members. The awards, carrying a cash prize of ₹50,000, a certificate and a statuette, will be presented at a function to be held in Kozhikode on July 31.