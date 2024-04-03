Fewer families living in extreme poverty in State: CM

April 03, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - IDUKKI

Kerala has fewer families living in extreme poverty compared to other States and the Left Democratic Front is behind the achievement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing an election convention of Joice George, Idukki candidate of the LDF for the Lok Sabha election, at Kattappana on Wednesday, Mr. Vijayan said the government had set November 1, 2025 as the deadline to ensure that no family lived in extreme poverty in the State.

“With the Bharatiya Janata Party ruling at the Centre, the number of families living in extreme poverty had increased in the country,” he said.

“The LDF was a strong corrective force in the first UPA government at the Centre and that government implemented many welfare schemes. However, in its second term, the Congress showed its true colours, which resulted in the BJP coming to power at the Centre. The Congress has no ideology or vision to oppose the BJP,” Mr. Vijayan said.

He said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the issues in Manipur were examples of the BJP’s stance against the minorities.

Human-animal conflict was a major issue in Idukki, like in some other districts in the State. The State government could not find a solution to such issues without the support of the Centre. “The government had sought a special package to address human-animal conflict issues in the State. But the Central government rejected it without any reply,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Mr. Joice George, CPI(M) district secretary C.V. Varghese, Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani, Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman, and CPI district secretary K. Salimkumar, among others, attended the meeting. Mr. Vijayan also addressed meetings at Rajakkad and Kothamangalam earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, UDF candidate Dean Kuriakose demanded that the Chief Minister reply to the questions about the district raised by him.

Mr. Kuriakose asked the Chief Minister to reveal how much money was allotted for the Idukki package announced just before the last Assembly election. He also wanted to know the steps taken in connection with human-animal conflict cases, construction ban, and title deed issues in Idukki.

