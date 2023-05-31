HamberMenu
Few takers for Plus One seats in over 100 higher secondary schools in State

Some schools in Northern Kerala districts have only around 25 students in a batch

May 31, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

A S Jayanth

At a time when the demand is high to increase the number of Plus One seats and batches in higher secondary schools, especially in Malabar, there are at least 109 institutions across Kerala where the number of admissions in a batch is less than 50 students. Fifteen of such schools are in North Kerala districts.

According to functionaries of the Aided Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association (AHSTA), who collected data from the General Education department on this, 12 schools located in Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts have only around 25 students in a batch. S. Manoj, general secretary, AHSTA, told The Hindu that the rush for admissions to Plus One seats was confined to only urban centres. There were some schools in Malappuram, Kannur and Palakkad, where higher secondary courses began in 2014, but were yet to get 50 students in a batch, he added.

The AHSTA functionaries also pointed out that the number of students registering for SSLC exams had been declining over the years. As many as 4,68,466 students had registered for the exams in 2015, but the number came down to 4,26,999 in 2022 and 4,19,368 in 2023.

In an affidavit filed in the Kerala High Court, the government too had said some time ago that the students trying to get admissions to higher secondary classes in the coming years would be less than 4 lakh. This was in a petition seeking to fix the number of students in each class at 50.

The authorities had claimed that only 3,98,385 students would appear for the Class X exams in 2025. By 2031, the number would drop to 3,41,295. These figures are reportedly based on the number of students seeking admissions from Class 1 to 10 in recent years. The government, thus, believes that marginal increase was the only way to to meet the temporary shortage of seats. It would help avoid the huge financial liability resulting from the appointment of new teachers and introduction of infrastructure in schools.

