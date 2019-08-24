Few bright spots in a predictable affair

Even those filmmakers who manage to stay ahead of the game encounter a phase when the game catches up with them, at times leaving them far behind. New filmmakers arrive, styles evolve, leaving the old masters gasping for breath. For about two decades till the late 1990s, Joshiy was one name which stood out in mass entertainers in Malayalam cinema.

Over the past two decades, he has been struggling to stay relevant, yet managing to spring a surprise or two once in a while. In Porinju Mariam Jose, one gets to see a filmmaker who has been closely watching the changing rules of the game, and trying to adapt, like how there is an attempt to bring out the distinct flavour of rural Thrissur, the place where the film is set.

The time though is the 1980s, perhaps a doffing of the hat to his own heydays. Yet, there are places where the setting does not look or feel organic.

The film tells the story of the rare bond between Mariam (Nyla Usha), a feisty money-lender from an elite background, and Porinju (Joju George) and Jose (Chemban Vinod). Porinju had fallen in love with Mariam back in the school days, yet an unfortunate event prevents their coming together, though they still share the same intense love.

Porinju, who runs a slaughterhouse, is the local toughie, who is almost a personal bodyguard for the rich businessman Iype (Vijayaraghavan). During the local church festival (perunnal), Jose and Porinju lock horns with Prince (Rahul Madhav), Ipe’s grandson, leading to a cycle of revenge.

As far as revenge stories go, ‘Porinju...’ is fairly predictable, and at times tame. This has more to do with the not-so-serious reason for revenge and the main antagonist, who is a lazily-written one-note character. In this village, everything seems to be built around the perunnal. So, the film is everything that happens between one perunnal and the next, with even the villains waiting one year to take revenge.

Colourfully written

But what makes it watchable are the array of characters, and the performances, especially of Chemban and Joju. They are all colourfully written, and there is some amount of life in them. The character of Iype is not one so commonly seen, that of a patriarch of a rich family, who is torn between the love for the goon, who has been by his side in times of need, and the care for his wayward children, who are after the goon’s life.

The main story though lacks any such conflicts or thrilling elements that pulls one in. There is perhaps more mystery in the ongoing real world controversy on whether the script is original or not. Joshiy has attempted to fine tune his craft, in sync with the changing times, but the lack of a solid script, a mark of the best of his films, proves to be a dampener.

S.R.Praveen