Fete to remember a maestro

A film festival organised in connection with the ninth death anniversary of music director and singer M.G. Radhakrishnan got under way at Bharat Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the remembrance function, organised under the aegis of the Bharat Bhavan. Actor Nedumudi Venu delivered the keynote address. Singer Kallara Gopan, Pandalam Balan, former Mayor K. Chandrika, Radhakrishnan’s sister K. Omanakutty and wife Padmaja Radhakrishnan, and Jeevan Sathyan spoke.

The film festival will include films for which Radhakrishnan scored the music. The day also marked the 50th anniversary of Sharashayya that was screened at the festival and its famous song ‘Uttishtatha-Jagratha.’

The 25th anniversary of hit films Devasuram and Manichithrathazhu for which Radhakrishnan composed the music will be observed simultaneously.

Other hits such as Poochakkoru Mookuthi and Mithunam will also be screened at the festival, which will conclude on Sunday.

Each day of the five-day festival will see a remembrance meeting at 5.30 p.m. and film screening at 6 p.m. The Bharat Bhavan, M.G. Radhakrishnan Foundation, and the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy are together organising the film festival.