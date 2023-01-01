Festive mood in Kozhikode, students for arts fest to arrive on Monday

January 01, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

Just a day to go for the State School Arts Festival, Kozhikode city is already in a festive mood. The first district team of students are scheduled to land at the railway station at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The festival is being held here from January 3 to 7. Sources said that the registration would begin at the Government Model Higher Secondary School for Boys at 10 a.m. A road show would be taken out at Mananchira featuring 30 decorated buses and select autorickshaws that offer a concessional rate, at 10.30 a.m.

Boarding for the participants would be opened at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nadakkavu, at 12 p.m. The golden cup for the winners would reach the city in the evening. It would be kept for public viewing for two hours at the Mananchira Square. A procession to mark the festival would be taken out from the Muthalakkulam Ground to BEM High School. The festival kitchen would be opened at the Malabar Christian College at 4 p.m.

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas was handed over the pandals and venues created for the festival. Mr. Riyas said that Kozhikode was all set to host around 14,000 students who would participate in 239 events. He also unveiled a festival sculpture set up at the Kozhikode beach.

Parking slots

Meanwhile, the police have finalised 20 convenient spots in the city to streamline parking during the event. The grounds of the West Hill Government Technical School and Government Polytechnic College have been reserved for the parking of vehicles coming to the main venue at Vikram Maidan. The grounds of 18 city schools have been made available for parking. According to the police, the newly identified spots along with other available parking places will be sufficient to meet the requirements.

Traffic diversions

Also, traffic diversions will also be in place in the city from January 3 to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. Vehicles coming from Kannur side to the city will have to take diversion from the West Hill-Chungam junction. There will be relaxations in the rules for city bus operators. Buses from Kuttiyadi-Perambra side will have to take diversion from the Pooladikkunnu junction and proceed to the bus stand via Vengeri-Arayidathupalam route.

Heavy vehicles from Kannur side will have to take diversion from the Vengalam junction and proceed to the city via Vengeri-Malaparamba route. Trucks from Kannur side to Valiyangadi will have to use the Kozhikode beach road.

One-way traffic will be introduced near Tali road. Entry of vehicles from Tali road to Poonthanam junction will be restricted. Similarly, one-way traffic regulations will be in place between the Jayalakshmi junction and Chalappuram. There will also be similar regulations on court road, convent road and Balaji junction. Police have also been asked to grant reasonable exemption to festival vehicles.