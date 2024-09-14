Festive atmosphere grips Aranmula ahead of grand regatta on September 18

With just three more days left for the Uthrattathi boat race, a festive atmosphere has engulfed Aranmula, a heritage village nestled on the banks of the Pampa River.

In keeping with tradition, the Thiruvonathoni, a sacred vessel carrying vegetables, provisions, and other items for the Onam feast (Onasadya) at Sree Parthasarathy Temple, began its journey on Saturday. The boat set sail from the Mahavishnu temple ghats in Kattoor under the leadership of Anoop Narayanan Bhattathiri, a member of the Mangattu Illam family in Kumaranallur. The voyage commenced around 6 p.m. with offerings made by 18 Nair families in the village, as per custom.

Along its route, the canoe was accorded reception at Ayroor and Vechoor Mana in Melukara. The vessel is expected to reach the Aranmula Parthasarathy temple ghats by Sunday morning. Once there, the feast will be prepared in the temple kitchen and served to devotees in the dining hall.

Legend has it that the deity of the Sree Parthasarathy temple once made an elder from the Kattoor Madom (in Pathanamthitta) his host for the Onam feast, impressed by his devotion. Since then, it has been the privilege of the eldest Bhattathiri of the Mangattu Illam to carry on this sacred duty and host the deity’s Onam feast each year.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the grand regatta of the palliyodams (snakeboats) on September 18, an annual event marking the anniversary of the idol installation at the centuries-old temple. Known as the oldest boat race in Kerala, this water carnival attracts thousands of spectators.

A meeting led by Health Minister and Aranmula legislator Veena George has outlined a comprehensive action plan involving various government departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. A security team comprising 650 police personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order, while boat patrolling will be intensified in collaboration with the Palliyoda Seva Sangham, the organising committee of the regatta.

The Pampa Irrigation Project has been tasked with ensuring that water levels in the Pampa River are adequate for the event. In addition, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate extra services from depots across the district, including Chengannur. A massive clean-up drive has also been launched with the cooperation of four local bodies— Mallappuzhassery, Thottappuzhassery, Aranmula, and Koipram