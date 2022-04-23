Festive air back on campuses

Curtains go up on 23rd Kerala University Youth Festival in Kollam

A contestant getting ready for the Kathakali competition at SN Women’s College in Kollam on Saturday for the Kerala University Youth Festival. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Curtains go up on 23rd Kerala University Youth Festival in Kollam

KOLLAM Bringing back the festive air to campuses, curtains went up on the 23rd Kerala University Youth Festival here on Saturday.

University Vice Chancellor V. P Mahadevan Pillai hoisted the flag to mark the opening of the event. Finance Minister K.N.Balagopal lit the lamp and inaugurated the festival at KPAC Lalitha Nagar, the main venue at Sree Narayana College.

“As the campuses are returning to normalcy after two years, students and academic communities should function as a driving force helping society to move forward. We require their suggestions and interventions in many fields,” the Minister said.

He said Kerala is a State with considerable elderly population and the youth should not allow it to become a geriatric pay ward. “For this, we need more job opportunities and campus discussions can help us to adapt to new challenges,” said Mr. Balagopal.

Director Abrid Shine was the main guest on the occasion. Mayor Prasanna Earnest presided over the function.

Mr. Shine shared memories of his film Poomaram, which revolved around the youth festival and incidents that inspired him to make the film.

M. Naushad, MLA, Kerala University union chairperson Anila Raju, Youth Commission chairperson Chintha Jerome, K.H Babujan and festival committee general convener P.Anandu spoke on the occasion.

Around 3,500 students from more than 250 colleges under the University of Kerala are participating in the five-day festival. Competitions will be held in 102 events at 9 venues that include SN College, Kollam, SN Women’s College, Sree Narayana Guru College of Legal Studies, Fatima Mata National College and TKM Arts College.