Festival Special trains extended

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 December 2020 20:00 IST

Railways have announced extension of four festival special trains to cater to the demands of commuters.

Train 02511 Gorakhpur Junction–Thiruvananthapuram Central biweekly special has been extended till December 27. The eight additional services from Gorakhpur Junction to operate on Fridays and Sundays will be on December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27, according to the Railways.

Train 02512 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Gorakhpur Junction biweekly special has been extended till December 30. The additional services from Thiruvananthapuram Central to operate on Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be on December 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

Train 06526 K.S.R. Bengaluru–Kanyakumari daily special has been extended till December 31. The special train will have 31 additional services from K.S.R Bengaluru during December 1 to 31.

Train 06525 Kanyakumari-K.S.R Bengaluru daily special has been extended till January 2. The special train will continue to operate daily from Kanyakumari between December 3, 2020 and January 2, 2021 and will have additional 31 services.