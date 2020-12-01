Kerala

Festival Special trains extended

Railways have announced extension of four festival special trains to cater to the demands of commuters.

Train 02511 Gorakhpur Junction–Thiruvananthapuram Central biweekly special has been extended till December 27. The eight additional services from Gorakhpur Junction to operate on Fridays and Sundays will be on December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27, according to the Railways.

Train 02512 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Gorakhpur Junction biweekly special has been extended till December 30. The additional services from Thiruvananthapuram Central to operate on Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be on December 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

Train 06526 K.S.R. Bengaluru–Kanyakumari daily special has been extended till December 31. The special train will have 31 additional services from K.S.R Bengaluru during December 1 to 31.

Train 06525 Kanyakumari-K.S.R Bengaluru daily special has been extended till January 2. The special train will continue to operate daily from Kanyakumari between December 3, 2020 and January 2, 2021 and will have additional 31 services.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2020 8:02:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/festival-special-trains-extended/article33223491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY