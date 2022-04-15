Festival season revives business

People seen enthusiastically shopping for Vishu

People buying firecrackers at a fireworks market at Manjeri on the eve of Vishu on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

After two years of COVID-19-inflicted restrictions, people began celebrating Vishu with zest and verve.

Traders appeared happy as Vishu came two days ahead of Easter and two weeks ahead of Id-ul-Fitr.

Traders in textile, vegetable, fruit, footwear, meat and fireworks said they got the much-needed boost after two years of dullness. “Yet, the business is not as it used to be before COVID-19. The financial condition of the people clearly reflects in their buying,” said Manikandan, a vegetable dealer in Palakkkad town.

Most vegetables, including the golden cucumber used for Vishukkani, have been coming from Tamil Nadu. Locally cultivated vegetables are rarely found in shops. Heaps of different varieties of cucumbers could be seen in shops.

According to Saleem, a vegetable dealer at Valiyangadi, Palakkad, the price increase has spared vegetables by and large. But the prices of fruits soared, especially with the beginning of Ramzan fasting. Banana prices touched ₹70 a kg while mangoes cost more than ₹120 a kg. Kalapadi was available for ₹140 when Himapasant cost ₹160.

Jewellery and textile shops were also bedecked to welcome Vishu, Easter and Id-ul-Fitr. Stocks were made with an eye on the long festival season beginning with Vishu and ending with Id. Several textile shops have raised banners declaring offers to beckon the people. “We badly want the business back for our survival,” said Noushad K., a fancy shop owner on Court Road, Palakkad.

Firecrackers

In spite of a sharp increase in prices, firecracker shops had a good rush across Malabar. Many shops in Palakkad and Malappuram districts witnessed brisk sales. “People have reduced the quantity they buy, obviously because of high prices. But they are buying, and the spirit of Vishu is back with a bang,” said Mohammed Kutty, a firecracker dealer in Malappuram.

Dealers in Palakkad district said that they witnessed a heavy sale. Many youngsters were seen picking up firecrackers. Youngsters preferred the Chinese crackers when the elderly people mostly wanted the conventional fireworks.

Several fancy firecrackers were introduced in the current season. From ‘golden duck’ to ‘seven shots’, there was a long list of fancy firecrackers. When flowerpot crackers cost ₹40 and upwards, floor-wheels cost ₹5 and upwards. “We hope to make up the loss we suffered in recent times with this season,” said Shaji P., a firecracker dealer in Palakkad.