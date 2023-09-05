HamberMenu
Festival offer for domestic PNG services in Alappuzha

September 05, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

With the onset of the festival season, AG&P Pratham on Tuesday announced a reduction in the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by ₹5 per unit for domestic PNG consumers of Alappuzha and aims at improving cooking efficiency in a safe and clean environment. Starting this September, PNG is now priced at ₹51 per unit.

By switching to PNG, customers can enjoy exclusive benefits, including substantial cost savings of 15%-25% compared to LPG cylinders. Additionally, piped gas connections ensure secure and hassle-free usage by eliminating the need for booking, storage, and handling of LPG cylinders, said AG&P Pratham in a statement here.

AG&P Pratham has laid a domestic piped natural gas (D-PNG) pipeline in Vayalar grama panchayat (15 wards) and Cherthala municipality (7 wards) by covering 160 km in Alappuzha. Expanding its network to supply PNG to households, the company will set up a pipeline network at Thannermukkam, Kanjikuzhy, Manancheri and Muhamma in the coming days, said Ajith V. Nagendran, regional head, Kerala, AG&P Pratham.

Consumers can dial the toll-free number +18002021999 for support services, availing of new connections and queries.

