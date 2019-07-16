Festival of docu films at Thrissur on July 18, 19

MINI MIFF, a festival of films, which won awards in 2018 at the Mumbai International Film Festival, the famous mela of documentaries, shot films and animation films, will be held at Thrissur on July 18 and 19.

In all 15 films, including foreign films, will be screened at the festival. They have won awards in 13 various categories in the Mumbai festival in 2018.

Films Division of the Central Government, in association with Chetana Media Institute, VIBGYOR Film Collectives, Navachitra Film Society, MAYA, and Institute of Advanced Study in Education is conducting the festival.

Eminent film personality Vipin Vijay will inaugurate the festival at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi’s Vyloppilly Hall on July 18. Film critic Prof. I . Shanmukhadas will preside.

Screening will start from Thursday morning at Chetana Media Institute. A debate with Mr. Vipin Vijay will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The screening on July 19 will be held at auditorium of Institute of Advanced Study in Education at Model Boys School campus. There will be film screening at Kerala Sahitya Akademi Vyloppilly hall from 5.30 p.m. on both days.

‘Brother Jacob, Are you listening?’, the winner of the Golden Conch, will be screened at Vyloppilly Hall on July 18. ‘Santhal Family to Mill Re-call’ , a documentary on famous sculptor Ramkinkar Baij will be screened on July 19.