Festival kits distributed

The unit- and zone-level relief and Iftar meets organised under the aegis of the Kerala Muslim Jamath, Thiruvananthapuram district committee, in connection with Ramzan have concluded.

Kerala Muslim Jamath State secretary A. Saifudeen Haji inaugurated the distribution of festival kits at the SLK Auditorium, Kalayikkavila. Kalayikkavila Muslim Jamath president Khader Haji presided. Sunni Yuvajana Sangham State secretary Siddiq Saqafi Nemom delivered the Id-ul-Fitr message. District general secretary M. Mohammed Riyas, M.A. Hameed, M.P.K. Sharafudeen, Abdul Basheer, S.L. Hakeem, Maheen, and Rahim Zakeer spoke.