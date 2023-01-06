ADVERTISEMENT

Festival Diary

January 06, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Chenda-Thayambaka event caused a bit of confusion among the spectators, as they wondered if it was an individual event or a group one.

They cannot be blamed after they watched some participants performing alone, while some others were in groups. The masters at the venue had a hard time explaining to people that the judging was done for only one participant, though he/she was allowed to bring in percussionists from the same school to support him/her on stage.

Despite the allowance, most participants chose to contest alone, as they found it difficult to get a group from their own school.

***

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A woman in an orange wheelchair was the cynosure of all eyes at the venue of Keralanatanam on Friday. The participants took time to chat with her and exchange pleasantries either before or after their performances. She was Vidya Shibu, who used to compete in classical dances at the festival. A few years ago, she was injured in an accident at home. She had come with her husband and daughter to get a glimpse of the new talents.

***

Rajpal Meena, District Police Chief (Kozhikode City), was among the 25,000-odd people who had lunch at the festival’s dining hall, set up at the MCC HSS. “I enjoyed the lunch and I think it is amazing that food is being provided to so many people for five days,” he says. “I have been able to have only a few glimpses at the competitions, and I am glad that there has been no law-and-order issues and we have been able to get the traffic under control too.”

(Contributed by Aabha Raveendran and P.K. Ajith Kumar)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US