Kerala School Kalolsavam Festival Diary

January 05, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

A surprising tune

An elderly couple among the audience for the Folk Song event were in for a surprise. They loved not just the way the participants rocked the crowd with their performances, but aalso the way the intervals were spiced up by folk artistes among the spectators. In fact, they had come armed with traditional percussion instruments.

Selfie time

Guess where the favourite selfie spot for visitors at the Government Higher Secondary School, Karaparamba, is? Outside the toilet, the main stairs, the gazebo and the benches... The outer walls of the toilet at the school are filled with paintings, while the main stairs have an installation featuring caricatures of major writers.

A less strenuous task

For the men from the Kerala Police’s India Reserve Battalion, the fete has been a different, and admittedly, easier assignment. They have worked during elections in areas troubled by Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh, in Sabarimala and during the floods.

(Contributed by Aabha Raveendran and P.K. Ajith Kumar)