Festival bonus for HKS members in Maradu municipality

As many as 62 members of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) involved in doorstep collection of plastic and other non-biodegradable waste in Maradu municipality received a share of the total bonus of ₹3.31 lakh for Onam on Monday.

They will receive a bonus varying from ₹4,000 to ₹8,000. The green volunteers are engaged in the collection of plastic and other non-biodegradable waste across 33 divisions in the civic body.

The bonus amount was fixed based on the revenue earned by the various groups through the collection of monthly user fee from waste generators. The funds available after payment of monthly salary will be given as festival bonus, said Rini Thomas, chairperson of the standing committee on health.

Municipal chairperson Antony Asanparambil said umbrella hats were also distributed to HKS members for avoiding direct sunlight while at work. Based on a schedule fixed in advance, they are actively involved in the collection of old bags, footwear, cloth, mattresses, glass shreds, iron scrap, e-waste, and discarded tyres from households and commercial establishments, he added.

