ADVERTISEMENT

Festival bonus for HKS members in Maradu municipality

Published - September 10, 2024 01:38 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 62 members of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) involved in doorstep collection of plastic and other non-biodegradable waste in Maradu municipality received a share of the total bonus of ₹3.31 lakh for Onam on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will receive a bonus varying from ₹4,000 to ₹8,000. The green volunteers are engaged in the collection of plastic and other non-biodegradable waste across 33 divisions in the civic body.

The bonus amount was fixed based on the revenue earned by the various groups through the collection of monthly user fee from waste generators. The funds available after payment of monthly salary will be given as festival bonus, said Rini Thomas, chairperson of the standing committee on health.

Municipal chairperson Antony Asanparambil said umbrella hats were also distributed to HKS members for avoiding direct sunlight while at work. Based on a schedule fixed in advance, they are actively involved in the collection of old bags, footwear, cloth, mattresses, glass shreds, iron scrap, e-waste, and discarded tyres from households and commercial establishments, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US