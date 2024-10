The Kozhikode District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force on October 9 (Wednesday) arrested a Feroke native with 400 grams of charas, a cannabis concentrate, from Kozhikode South beach. The suspect, Shahul Hameed, was nabbed during a flash check done with the support of the Kozhikode town police. The 30-year-old was reportedly operating as a link between drug pushers from various north-eastern States, the police said.

