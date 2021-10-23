Feroke-Karuvanthiruthy road to be a reality soon

The project will bring about substantial development in the region, says Minister

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that the land acquisition process for the road from the rail overbridge at Feroke to Karuvanthiruthy bridge will begin soon.

Around 2.5 hectares in Karuvanthiruthy are being acquired for the construction of the road, which is estimated to cost ₹60 crore. Of this, ₹2.99 crore has already been sanctioned from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for land acquisition. With work on the rail overbridge nearing completion, the project will bring about substantial development in the region, the Minister said.

After the Kadalundikadavu and Karuvanthiruthy bridges were renovated on the coastal road connecting Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, traffic on Feroke-Karuvanthiruthy road increased manifold. The road has several twists and turns, which did not discourage motorists. However, the lowness of the railway underpass at Feroke prevented tall vehicles, especially those carrying goods, from passing through. Hence, a new road is being constructed from the Feroke railway overbridge to Karuvanthiruthy bridge, the Minister said.