ADVERTISEMENT

Female tiger cub captured in Wayanad

April 10, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger cub that triggered panic among local residents on the foothills of Thovarimala under the South Wayanad Forest Division was captured from a tea estate at Patham block on Monday morning. The female tiger cub, aged about one-and-a-half years, triggered panic for the past three days after it had killed a cow in the area. Its capture has come as relief to the villagers.

The mother tigress of the cub was captured at Ponmudikotta last November near the area and its sibling was found ensnared in a trap set to capture wild boars on a coffee plantation at Ambukuthy, near Thovarimala, two months ago.

A forest team, led by Meppadi forest range officer Harilal, had set up three cages in the area around two months ago. The animal walked into the trap early on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the predator was shifted to the forest veterinary laboratory at Sulthan Bathery and was examined by a team of veterinary experts. They found that the big cat was healthy and fit to be released in the wild as per the directions of the Chief Wildlife Warden, said Forest department sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US