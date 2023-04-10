Female tiger cub captured in Wayanad

April 10, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KALPETTA

A tiger cub that triggered panic among local residents on the foothills of Thovarimala under the South Wayanad Forest Division was captured from a tea estate at Patham block on Monday morning. The female tiger cub, aged about one-and-a-half years, triggered panic for the past three days after it had killed a cow in the area. Its capture has come as relief to the villagers.

The mother tigress of the cub was captured at Ponmudikotta last November near the area and its sibling was found ensnared in a trap set to capture wild boars on a coffee plantation at Ambukuthy, near Thovarimala, two months ago.

A forest team, led by Meppadi forest range officer Harilal, had set up three cages in the area around two months ago. The animal walked into the trap early on Monday.

Later, the predator was shifted to the forest veterinary laboratory at Sulthan Bathery and was examined by a team of veterinary experts. They found that the big cat was healthy and fit to be released in the wild as per the directions of the Chief Wildlife Warden, said Forest department sources.