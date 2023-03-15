ADVERTISEMENT

Female leopard dies in suspected roadkill in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

March 15, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KALPETTA

The animal, aged around four, was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Mananthavady-Gonikoppal Mysuru inter-State highway in Kolly tribal settlement

The Hindu Bureau

Carcass of the female leopard. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A female leopard died in a suspected roadkill in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) on Tuesday night.

According to sanctuary officials, the leopard, aged around four, was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Mananthavady-Gonikoppal Mysuru inter-State highway in the Kolly tribal settlement near Tholpetty around 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

One side of the highway is the Begur forest range under the North Wayanad Forest Division and the other is the Tholpetty forest range under the sanctuary. It is suspected that the animal was hit by a speeding vehicle while it was crossing the highway. The accident occurred nearly 300-metres away from the Tholpetty forest range office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Wildlife Warden Sunilkumar and other Forest personnel rushed to the spot and took the carcass to the wildlife laboratory under the sanctuary at Sulthan Bathery for autopsy.

As there were no injuries visible on its body, it is suspected that the death might have been caused by an internal head injury, Mr. Sunilkumar said.

However, the exact reason could be ascertained only after autopsy, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

animal / wildlife

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US