Female leopard dies in suspected roadkill in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

March 15, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KALPETTA

A female leopard died in a suspected roadkill in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) on Tuesday night.

According to sanctuary officials, the leopard, aged around four, was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Mananthavady-Gonikoppal Mysuru inter-State highway in the Kolly tribal settlement near Tholpetty around 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

One side of the highway is the Begur forest range under the North Wayanad Forest Division and the other is the Tholpetty forest range under the sanctuary. It is suspected that the animal was hit by a speeding vehicle while it was crossing the highway. The accident occurred nearly 300-metres away from the Tholpetty forest range office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Wildlife Warden Sunilkumar and other Forest personnel rushed to the spot and took the carcass to the wildlife laboratory under the sanctuary at Sulthan Bathery for autopsy.

As there were no injuries visible on its body, it is suspected that the death might have been caused by an internal head injury, Mr. Sunilkumar said.

However, the exact reason could be ascertained only after autopsy, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT