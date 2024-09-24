ADVERTISEMENT

Female elephant dies due to apparent electrocution in Kerala

Published - September 24, 2024 06:54 pm IST

PTI

A female elephant died due to apparent electrocution near a tribal colony close to the Peechi-Vazhani Wildlife Sanctuary in Thrissur, forest officials said on Tuesday.

The jumbo was found dead near an electric fence at Maniyankinar here in the morning by local residents and soon the Forest department was informed, officials said.

While electrocution is suspected to be the reason for the elephant’s death, it can be confirmed only after a post-mortem, they said.

Electric fences have been put up in various places in the State to protect property and cultivation near forests from frequent incursions by wild animals, including elephants.

