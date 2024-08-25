Female common langur in city zoo enjoys fresh taste of freedom

The common langur that had escaped from the city zoo last year before being recaptured got a taste of freedom again when it was released into an open enclosure by the zoo authorities on Sunday.

The female langur had been put up in a closed enclosure ever since it was brought back to the zoo. It had been brought from Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, Tirupati, along with a male langur on June 5 last year. A week later, on June 13, during a trial release into its enclosure ahead of a formal release by Minister for Zoos J. Chinchurani, a huge leap helped the female langur escape to freedom. The langur then led the zoo staff on a merry chase, hugging treetops and jumping from compound to compound and keeping everyone guessing where it would head to next. Tracking its movements and ensuring it did not suffer for lack of food fell to the zoo keepers.

On the run for more than three weeks, the langur was captured on July 6 after being lured by fruits to a room of a Goethe Zentrum centre near DPI. Since then, it had been in a closed enclosure as the zoo authorities undertook measures to improve the safety of the open enclosure to avoid another escape.

In the meanwhile, three langurs that had arrived at the zoo here from the Rohtak zoo were let out into the open enclosure on July 24 this year, but not the female langur. This was to prevent any attacks between the animals unfamiliar with one another and used to different living conditions. Soon, efforts were launched to get the animals familiar with each other. In the end, with safety measures in place, including use of tranquilliser if need be, the female langur was released into the open enclosure.

Though there was some adjustment problem initially between the Rohtak langurs and the one here, these disappeared within no time, veterinary surgeon Nikesh Kiran said.

The langur was released under the supervision of Dr. Kiran, curator Sangeetha, supervisors Saji and Radhakrishnan.

The enclosure was safe and the animals were doing fine, the zoo authorities said.

Of the two langurs that had come from Tirupati, the male succumbed to hemolytic mycoplasma, while one of the males from the two males and two females that came from Rohtak, died following infighting between the males. Now, three female common langurs and one male remain.